CIBC Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$30.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Information Services Price Performance

ISV stock opened at C$23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.69. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$19.22 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$419.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of C$54.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.8729904 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Stories

