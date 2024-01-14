CIBC Cuts Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target to C$17.50

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Softchoice from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of -0.20. Softchoice has a 1-year low of C$14.40 and a 1-year high of C$20.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.49.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

