CIBC Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$60.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
BBD.B has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$80.00.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
