CIBC Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$60.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$80.00.

BBD.B opened at C$52.60 on Wednesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.48.

In related news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

