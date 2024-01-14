CIBC Raises Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$3,800.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3,550.00.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$3,570.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3,228.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2,927.16. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$2,232.76 and a 12 month high of C$3,573.24.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The business had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 103.5808581 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $1.388 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

