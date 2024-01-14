CIBC Trims Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Target Price to C$23.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Dye & Durham Stock Up 0.6 %
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$120.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.10 million. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 0.102976 earnings per share for the current year.
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.82%.
Insider Activity at Dye & Durham
In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$378,750.00. Insiders have acquired 915,000 shares of company stock worth $8,382,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
