Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.18

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.18 and traded as high as $76.02. Cimpress shares last traded at $73.44, with a volume of 105,477 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Cimpress Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $907,903.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,849.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,883.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $907,903.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,849.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,738 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

