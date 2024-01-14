Citigroup Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$14.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from C$32.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.38.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$13.15 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.57.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3322734 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

