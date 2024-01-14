Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stake Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,515 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.85% of Clearwater Analytics worth $39,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -182.64, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $194,659,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,797,043 shares of company stock worth $274,040,390. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

