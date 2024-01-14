CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 406,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CMS opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

