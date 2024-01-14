Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $17,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $111.33 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $131.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 271.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.83.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

