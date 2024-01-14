Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading Up 4%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Commercial National Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Dividend Announcement

About Commercial National Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Commercial National Financial’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

