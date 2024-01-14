Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

CBU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy acquired 1,300 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,801,000 after purchasing an additional 65,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,154,000 after purchasing an additional 470,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 328.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after buying an additional 2,056,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,732,000 after buying an additional 167,729 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

