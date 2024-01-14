Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBU. Raymond James raised their price objective on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CBU opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $228,666.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 328.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after buying an additional 2,056,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after purchasing an additional 647,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,999,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,193,000 after purchasing an additional 219,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

