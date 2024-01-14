Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Up 171.6% in December

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 171.6% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $14.82.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.