Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Up 171.6% in December

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 171.6% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 2.0 %
OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $14.82.
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
