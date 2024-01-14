Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Receives $13.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.22 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $824.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.41 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
