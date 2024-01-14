Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Receives $13.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.22 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,102,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,295,000 after buying an additional 193,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 278,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 724,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 47,724 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 150,231 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $824.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.41 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

