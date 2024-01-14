Comparing Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) and Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Caribbean Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and Caribbean Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 7.95% 9.91% 6.84% Caribbean Utilities N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $798.06 million 1.66 $146.61 million $0.35 25.00 Caribbean Utilities N/A N/A N/A $0.70 15.71

This table compares Central Puerto and Caribbean Utilities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than Caribbean Utilities. Caribbean Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Puerto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Central Puerto pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Caribbean Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Central Puerto pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Caribbean Utilities pays out 94.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Central Puerto and Caribbean Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 1 0 0 2.00 Caribbean Utilities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Puerto currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.57%. Given Central Puerto’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Central Puerto is more favorable than Caribbean Utilities.

Summary

Central Puerto beats Caribbean Utilities on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto S.A. engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms. It also engages in the natural gas transport and distribution business. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 375 circuit miles of overhead and 111 circuit miles of underground high-voltage transmission and distribution powerlines, and 15 circuit miles of high-voltage submarine transmission cables. The company also provides telecommunication services. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Fortis Energy (Bermuda) Ltd.

