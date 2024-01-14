Comparing China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) & Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF)

Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) and China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Nufarm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of China Green Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of China Green Agriculture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nufarm and China Green Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nufarm N/A N/A N/A China Green Agriculture -12.22% -10.86% -7.43%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nufarm 0 0 0 0 N/A China Green Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nufarm and China Green Agriculture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nufarm and China Green Agriculture’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nufarm N/A N/A N/A $0.10 36.46 China Green Agriculture $124.14 million 0.24 -$13.28 million ($1.08) -2.04

Nufarm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Green Agriculture. China Green Agriculture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nufarm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nufarm beats China Green Agriculture on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases. The Seed Technologies segment operates base seeds, bioenergy, omega-3 and seed treatment platforms, as well as sells seeds and oil based products. It also focuses on crops, such as cereals; corn; soybean; pasture, turf, and ornamentals; and trees, nuts, vines, and vegetables. In addition, the company provides seed treatment products for the protection and treatment of damage caused by insects, fungus, and disease. Further, it distributes sunflower, sorghum, and canola seeds. Nufarm Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Laverton North, Australia.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin). It offers humic acid-based compound, blended, organic compound, slow-release, compound, highly concentrated water-soluble, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company also produces and sells bitcoins. The company also markets its fertilizer products to private wholesalers and retailers of agricultural farm products. The company sells its decorative flowers to end-users, such as flower shops, luxury hotels, and government agencies; fruits and vegetables to supermarkets and upscale restaurants; and seedlings to city planning departments. As of June 30, 2023, the company operated a network of 1,328 distributors covering 22 provinces, 4 autonomous regions, and 4 central government-controlled municipalities in China. The company also exports its products through contracted distributors to various countries, including India and Africa. China Green Agriculture, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

