Comparing John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) and John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Airlines Group and John Menzies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Airlines Group 3.04% -47.30% 3.77% John Menzies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Airlines Group and John Menzies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Airlines Group $48.97 billion 0.18 $127.00 million $2.21 5.98 John Menzies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than John Menzies.

58.5% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of American Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Airlines Group and John Menzies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Airlines Group 2 10 6 0 2.22 John Menzies 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Airlines Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.68, suggesting a potential upside of 33.81%. Given American Airlines Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than John Menzies.

Summary

American Airlines Group beats John Menzies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a mainline fleet of 925 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; and ground services, including passenger check-in, customer relations, VIP meet and greet, executive lounges, ramp handling, baggage sorting, loading and tracing, de-icing services, cabin cleaning and presentation, asset maintenance, and aircraft washing services, as well as cargo forwarding services. The company was founded in 1833 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

