Comparing Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and SilverSun Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $117.75 million 35.89 -$686.74 million ($2.97) -6.39 SilverSun Technologies $44.99 million 1.76 -$280,000.00 ($0.28) -53.82

SilverSun Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Digital. SilverSun Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -136.97% -8.68% -4.21% SilverSun Technologies -2.89% -16.46% -7.41%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Marathon Digital and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.22, suggesting that its stock price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marathon Digital and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 1 4 2 0 2.14 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Digital presently has a consensus target price of $13.88, indicating a potential downside of 26.85%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats SilverSun Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

