Comparing Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) & Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) and Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 24.96% 15.41% 8.74% Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $8.04 billion 1.70 $3.61 billion $2.70 8.67 Hong Kong and China Gas $7.78 billion N/A $684.40 million N/A N/A

This table compares Marathon Oil and Hong Kong and China Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marathon Oil and Hong Kong and China Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 4 7 1 2.75 Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus target price of $31.47, suggesting a potential upside of 34.48%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Marathon Oil pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marathon Oil has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Hong Kong and China Gas on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

(Get Free Report)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities. The company develops new energy projects that are low in emissions and pollution, which includes clean coal chemical business, liquefaction of methane, etc., as well as supplies town gas. It also provides network connectivity, data center, and ICT services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction services. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply, and domestic sewage and industrial wastewater treatment activities. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; as well as engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.