Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 2,140 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,140 ($27.28).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,106 ($26.85) to GBX 2,400 ($30.59) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.04) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPG

Compass Group Price Performance

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 2,178 ($27.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.75. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,852.50 ($23.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,250 ($28.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,904.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,095.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,062.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.10 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,733.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.69), for a total transaction of £28,330.90 ($36,113.32). In related news, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.69), for a total transaction of £28,330.90 ($36,113.32). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.13), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($15,130.02). Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,040 shares of company stock worth $173,286,130. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.