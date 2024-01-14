Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.

CMP stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $842.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

