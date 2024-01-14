Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

