Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 1,844 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of AES by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 338,260 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of AES by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 134,442 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,727,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

AES Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE AES opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

