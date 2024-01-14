Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,253,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $215.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $221.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.19.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

