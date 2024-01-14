Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8,086.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $835.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.