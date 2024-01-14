Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $215.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $221.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

