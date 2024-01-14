Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,789 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Confluent worth $44,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $98,856.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $98,856.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,673.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Trading Down 0.7 %

Confluent stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.70. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The company had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

