Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 596,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $53,496,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $91.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.38.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

