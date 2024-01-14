Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.24.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $258.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $373,796,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.