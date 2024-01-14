Contrasting BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) & Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC)

Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Free Report) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Nocturne Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nocturne Acquisition and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -7.12% BioLife Solutions -66.04% -12.70% -10.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

22.9% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nocturne Acquisition and BioLife Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocturne Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLife Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00

BioLife Solutions has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 41.54%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Nocturne Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nocturne Acquisition and BioLife Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.21 million N/A N/A BioLife Solutions $161.76 million 4.73 -$139.80 million ($2.37) -7.33

Nocturne Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioLife Solutions.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Nocturne Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

