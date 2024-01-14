Contrasting Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) & U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canoo and U Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo N/A N/A -$487.69 million ($0.79) -0.26 U Power $287.12 million 0.02 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

U Power has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Canoo and U Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 0 3 0 3.00 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canoo currently has a consensus target price of $2.51, suggesting a potential upside of 1,136.47%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than U Power.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -122.06% -53.03% U Power N/A N/A N/A

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

