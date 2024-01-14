Contrasting Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) & Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) and Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Bone Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $6.22 billion 20.58 $1.32 billion $4.25 85.58 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.49 million ($49.68) -0.08

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics. Bone Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuitive Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 0 4 16 0 2.80 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intuitive Surgical and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $350.20, indicating a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Intuitive Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Surgical is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 22.14% 12.91% 11.10% Bone Biologics N/A -142.95% -93.35%

Volatility & Risk

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Bone Biologics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. It also provides a suite of stapling, energy, and core instrumentation for its surgical systems; progressive learning pathways to support the use of its technology; a complement of services to its customers, including support, installation, repair, and maintenance; and integrated digital capabilities providing connected offerings, streamlining performance for hospitals with program-enhancing insights. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

