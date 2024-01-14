Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives $45.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Copart Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Copart has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Copart by 83,893.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Copart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Get Free Report

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.