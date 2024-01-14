Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Major Shareholder Sells $864,398,751.36 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cd&R Investment Associates X, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of Core & Main stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,850,000 shares of Core & Main stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $86,754,000.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $673,507,160.32.

Core & Main Price Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 4,598.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 317,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 582,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Core & Main by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

