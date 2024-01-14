CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.