Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Acquires 750,000 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $14,812,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,893,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,141,391.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 105,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $2,238,600.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 588,235 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74.

EYPT stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.70. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $24.62.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

