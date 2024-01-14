Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of CMRE opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. Costamare has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Costamare had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $400.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 1,877.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

