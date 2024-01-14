Craig Scott Billings Sells 11,451 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Craig Scott Billings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Craig Scott Billings sold 1,336 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $125,450.40.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,176.52 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

