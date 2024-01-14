Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CR. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TD Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.67.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 768.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Stories

