Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $2,101,187.06 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 104,902 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $2,101,187.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,417,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,421,102.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 2,227 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $44,540.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 383,702 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $7,624,158.74.

On Monday, December 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $6,984,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Yat Tung Lam sold 12 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $210.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.