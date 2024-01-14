Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CR. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crew Energy

Crew Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

CR opened at C$4.69 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$4.13 and a one year high of C$6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$724.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 44.36%. The firm had revenue of C$70.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.7717206 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crew Energy

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$463,505.00. In other news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$463,505.00. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total transaction of C$481,942.14. Insiders have sold 394,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,040 over the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crew Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.