Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Sells $18,300,000.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $18,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,273,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,271,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Tuesday, January 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 60,233 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $387,900.52.

On Friday, December 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $11,611,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $6,970,000.00.

Cricut Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.16. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $17.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $174.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 203.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 113.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 154.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cricut

About Cricut

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.