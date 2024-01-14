Critical Comparison: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Q2 and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Q2 alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -13.09% -9.11% -3.25% Squarespace -25.38% -2.24% -2.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Q2 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of Squarespace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $565.68 million 4.39 -$108.98 million ($1.38) -30.70 Squarespace $866.97 million 5.00 -$252.22 million ($1.81) -17.61

This table compares Q2 and Squarespace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Q2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Squarespace. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Squarespace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Q2 and Squarespace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 3 10 0 2.77 Squarespace 0 6 8 0 2.57

Q2 presently has a consensus target price of $38.60, suggesting a potential downside of 8.88%. Squarespace has a consensus target price of $35.62, suggesting a potential upside of 11.75%. Given Squarespace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Q2.

Risk & Volatility

Q2 has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Squarespace has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Squarespace beats Q2 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels. Its digital banking platform solutions, comprising Q2 Consumer Banking, Q2 Small Business and Commercial, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2 Sentinel, Q2 Patrol, Q2 SMART, Q2 Contextual Personal Financial Management, Q2 Goals, Q2 CardSwap, Q2 Gro, Q2 Innovation Studio, Q2 Biller Direct, ClickSWITCH, Sensibill, Centrix Dispute Tracking System, Centrix Payments I.Q. System, and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System to monitor and optimize end-user acquisition, engagement and retention, customize and extend the platform, and enhance operational efficiencies. The company also provides lending solutions, which consists precisionlender solutions, a cloud-based platform, data-driven sales enablement, relationship pricing, and portfolio management solution includes precisionlender platform, treasury pricing, data studio, and Andi; and Q2 Cloud Lending solutions, a cloud-based digital lending platform and end-to-end lending solution that allows financial institutions, FinTechs, and Alt-FIs to automate and digitize their lending activities, supporting digital lending applications, scoring, underwriting, servicing, and collections for multiple assets classes comprising Q2 CL portal, originate, loan, marketplace, and collections. In addition, it offers Q2 Innovation Studio, an application program interface, or API, based and software development kit, or SDK, based open technology platform; and Helix, a cloud-based, real-time core processing BaaS platform. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves a range of industries and sizes from sole proprietors to enterprises. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.