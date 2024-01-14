Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

CMI opened at $237.15 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.88.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

