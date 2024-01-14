CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,883 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.66% of CyberArk Software worth $44,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 103.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $224.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $225.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

