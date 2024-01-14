Daniel F. Weir Sells 15,000 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,805.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.46 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TFS Financial in the first quarter worth $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TFS Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TFS Financial by 409.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

