Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 6,645 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 149% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,664 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,166,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,460 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 145,331 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PLAY. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

