Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.78.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,457 shares of company stock worth $90,660. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 416.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,471,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Delek US by 70.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 639,963 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at $17,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Delek US by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

