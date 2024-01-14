Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

